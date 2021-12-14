Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Govt earned over 3.71 lakh cr in FY21 from VAT on petrol, diesel: Sitharaman
india news

Govt earned over 3.71 lakh cr in FY21 from VAT on petrol, diesel: Sitharaman

Since February 2, 2021, VAT on both fuels have been seeing an upward swing before the Centre on November 3 -- a day before this year's Diwali -- announced a slash in the amount.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Centre earned 3,71,908 crore in 2020-21 from central excise duties, including cesses from petrol and diesel. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The central government earned more than 3.71 lakh crore in fiscal 2020-21 alone from taxes on petrol and diesel, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on Tuesday. This would reach a total of 8.02 crore lakh crore if the amount earned in the last three fiscals from taxes is calculated.

The excise duty or value added tax (VAT) on petrol was hiked from 19.48 per litre as on October 5, 2018, to 27.90 as on November 4, 2021. During the same period, the VAT on diesel rose from 15.33 per litre to 21.80, the finance minister said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"The central excise duties, including cesses collected from petrol and diesel, during the last three years are - 2,10,282 crore in 2018-19; 2,19,750 crore in 2019-20 and 3,71,908 crore in 2020-21," Sitharaman informed Parliament.

Also Read | Over 8.5 lakh Indians gave up citizenship in past 7 years till Sept 30: Govt

Between October 2018 and July 2019, the excise duty on both fuels, however, witnessed a dip. The VAT on petrol dropped from 19.48 per litre as of October 5, 2018, to 17.98 as of July 6, 2019. The excise duty on the equal quantity of diesel decreased from 15.33 to 13.83 during the same period.

RELATED STORIES

Since February 2, 2021, VAT on both fuels have been seeing an upward swing before the Centre on November 3 -- a day before this year's Diwali -- announced a slash in the amount. Excise duty on petrol was reduced by 5 a litre, while it was cut by 10 a litre on diesel.

Several states, with a majority being the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled ones such as Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Gujarat, among others, announced cuts in excise duty on petrol and diesel on November 3 itself. Towards the end of the previous month, non-BJP states, including Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, also slashed VAT on petrol and diesel prices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirmala sitharaman petrol prices diesel prices
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP