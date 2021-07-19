Govt eases curbs on pulses trading

The Union government on Monday relaxed limits it had imposed on how much quantities of pulses traders could store at their end, a provision invoked to cool prices of the commodity, an official statement said.

Wholesalers, who could not stock more than 200 tonne, now can hold up to 500 tonne of pulses, while importers will be exempted from all curbs on stock limits but will have to continue declaring their quantities on a portal run by the consumer affairs ministry.

The government had on July 2 invoked the Essential Commodities Act to put curbs on the quantities of pulses traders, including retailers, can store at their end, a measure known as stock-holding limit to check prices of pulses.

According to a revised order issued Monday, wholesalers can stock up to 500 tonne provided there should not be more than 200 tonne of any one variety of pulses. Retailers will continue to stock no more than 5 tonne. Millers will be allowed to store quantities equivalent to an average of the last the 6 months’ national output of major pulses varieties or 50% of their annual installed capacity, whichever is higher, the new order stated.

The revised stock limits are applicable on four varieties of pulses: tur, masoor, urad, and chana. They will be in force until October 21, 2021.

“Considering the softening of the prices and feedback received from State Governments and various stake holders, Central Government has relaxed stock limits for Millers and wholesalers and exempted importers from the same,” the statement said.