Govt extends telecom equipment security scheme by two years

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has extended its Pro Tem Security Certification Scheme by two years from January 1, 2026, with an aim to ease the transition to mandatory security certifications for telecom equipment, the government said in a press release on Monday. The extension was announced by Union minister for communications Jyotiraditya Scindia as part of a series of measures for reducing compliance requirements for the industry (ANI)

The extension was announced by Union minister for communications Jyotiraditya Scindia as part of a series of measures for reducing compliance requirements for the industry. The measures have been implemented through the National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS), which is responsible for telecom security testing and certification.

The Pro Tem scheme, introduced in October 2024, was designed to prevent disruption to business operations as security certification became mandatory for certain telecom products from October 2024. Under the scheme, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) submit a declaration of conformance stating that their equipment meets most of the applicable Indian Telecommunication Security Assurance Requirements (ITSAR), while the products undergo testing at designated Telecom Security Testing Laboratories (TSTLs). OEMs also commit to addressing any gaps identified during testing.

According to the DoT, 107 Pro Tem certificates have been issued so far. The scope of the scheme has been expanded to cover additional equipment, including 5G core network components, Optical Line Terminals, Optical Network Terminators, and new product launches. Earlier this month, the validity of Pro Tem certificates was also extended from six months to two years.

In addition, the DoT announced a reduction of more than 50% in application fees for the designation of Telecom Security Testing Laboratories. NCCS has currently designated nine TSTLs across the country to test telecom equipment in line with ITSAR and prescribed testing procedures. The revised fee structure introduces a simplified application-based system, lower renewal fees, and special concessions for Indian startups, MSMEs, and women-owned enterprises, while government testing agencies and public institutions will be eligible for a fee waiver.

The department has also simplified the ITSAR security certification process for Optical Network Terminator (ONT) devices, which are installed at customer premises for fibre broadband connections. Under the revised process, multiple customised variants of ONT devices can be tested under a single certification procedure, significantly reducing the number of testing cases and certification costs. Security certification for ONT devices will become mandatory from January 1, 2026.

The DoT said these measures form part of India’s broader telecom security framework, under which telecom equipment sold, imported or used in the country must undergo mandatory testing and certification under the National Centre for Communication Security.