Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Govt failed to dispel confusion regarding CAA among significant section of society: LJP

Paswan’s comments underlines an effort by the Bihar-based party to nuance its stand on the contentious issue after strongly backing the government earlier over the matter.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2019 18:01 IST
New Delhi
LJP president Chirag Paswan, whose party had backed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, noted that the protests are happening in various parts of the country with people linking the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with the amended law.
LJP president Chirag Paswan, whose party had backed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, noted that the protests are happening in various parts of the country with people linking the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with the amended law.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party said on Friday that protests against the amended citizenship law and NRC make it clear that the Union government has “failed” to dispel confusion among a significant section of society.

LJP president Chirag Paswan, whose party had backed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, noted that the protests are happening in various parts of the country with people linking the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with the amended law.

“This has made it clear that the government has failed to dispel confusion in a significant section of people of the country,” he tweeted.

Paswan’s comments underlines an effort by the Bihar-based party to nuance its stand on the contentious issue after strongly backing the government earlier over the matter.

The government has asserted that the law has nothing to do with the NRC, and that Indian citizens will not be affected by them.

