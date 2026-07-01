Govt flags fraud and impersonation risks in WhatsApp username feature, MeitY to call Meta for talks

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is set to hold consultations with Meta-owned WhatsApp over its upcoming username feature, amid concerns flagged by law enforcement agencies over impersonation risks and potential misuse for fraud, people familiar with the matter said.

The government said the feature may allow users to adopt usernames resembling those of bona fide agencies and other entities, potentially enabling impersonation and fraud, (Representational image)

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Officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Delhi Police have raised concerns over anonymity and delayed response timelines in data requests made to the platform by law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

An official in the Department of Telecommunications said that the new WhatsApp feature could allow a perpetrator to create a fake profile to impersonate to make fraud calls.

“The larger issue is that it will become difficult for law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to determine whether the perpetrator is in India or overseas. Tomorrow, someone could create a WhatsApp account using a +1 (US) number, use the NIA chief’s photograph, adopt a similar username and make fraudulent calls. Earlier, if the number began with +91, we could at least initiate action. If the number isn’t available, there is virtually no way to resolve it,” the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) official said on the condition of anonymity.

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The official also flagged WhatsApp’s response time to law enforcement requests, saying the platform can take anywhere from five days to an indefinite period to respond. “WhatsApp does not provide data immediately, which makes investigations even more complicated,” the official said.

A senior Delhi Police cybercrime official echoed the concerns, saying WhatsApp’s move would make it harder for investigators to identify suspects as users could remain anonymous. The official added that WhatsApp appears to be following the approach adopted by Telegram and Signal, both of which allow users to interact through usernames instead of exposing their phone numbers.

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In addition, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is expected to soon call Meta and WhatsApp for a consultation to discuss concerns surrounding the rollout of usernames.

The government is examining WhatsApp’s planned username feature amid concerns that it could be misused for impersonation and fraud, people familiar with the matter said. Officials said the feature will be assessed for potential risks, adding that the Meta-owned platform’s latest announcement has raised concerns among security agencies.

They said the feature may allow users to adopt usernames resembling those of bona fide agencies and other entities, potentially enabling impersonation and fraud, which could have adverse implications for public safety and society. The government will not compromise on national security or public safety, the sources added.

Meta's new feature

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Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced the introduction of usernames, a feature that will allow users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers. The company has opened early reservations for usernames, which will be officially rolled out later this year.

“Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch this feature,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

According to the messaging platform, the move is aimed at enhancing user privacy, particularly in group chats or when connecting with new acquaintances, by eliminating the need to exchange phone numbers.