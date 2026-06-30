How does WhatsApp's new username feature work? Here's how you can chat without phone number

WhatsApp users will soon have a new way to connect without revealing their phone numbers. Ahead of a broader update planned for later this year, the messaging platform has started rolling out username reservations, allowing people to claim a unique handle before the feature becomes widely available. The move marks one of WhatsApp's biggest privacy-focused changes. (Pixabay)

The move marks one of WhatsApp's biggest privacy-focused changes, giving users the option to start conversations using a username instead of sharing their mobile number. The company announced the feature in an official blog post on Monday, saying the rollout will happen gradually over the coming months, according to a WhatsApp

Users can reserve usernames WhatsApp has begun allowing users to reserve a username in advance so they have a better chance of securing the handle they want. The company said this early reservation process is necessary because the platform now has more than three billion users worldwide.

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The feature is optional and will eventually let users replace their phone number with a username when messaging someone for the first time, provided the option is enabled.

How to reserve a WhatsApp username According to WhatsApp, users can check whether the feature is available by updating the app to its latest version and going to Settings > Account > Username.

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The company said users will receive an in-app notification once the feature becomes available in their country.

If a preferred username has already been taken, WhatsApp will provide a built-in username generator that suggests alternative unique handles.

Focus on privacy and reducing unwanted messages Unlike many social media platforms, WhatsApp said it will not introduce a searchable username directory. Instead, people will only be able to contact someone if they already know the exact username.

The company said this approach is designed to reduce spam and unsolicited messages while giving users greater control over who can reach them.

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WhatsApp is also introducing an optional username key, which users can share separately for an additional layer of protection. According to the company, this extra verification will help users decide who can initiate conversations using their username.

Feature also aims to help creators and businesses The new system is also intended to benefit creators, businesses and organisations that already have an established online identity.

WhatsApp said eligible users will be able to reserve the same username they use on Instagram or Facebook, making it easier to maintain consistent branding across Meta's platforms.

WhatsApp clarified that usernames are entirely optional. Users who prefer sharing their phone numbers can continue using the app as they do now.

The company also said there will be no public directory or recommendation system, ensuring usernames remain private unless users choose to share them.

The rollout has already begun in phases, and availability will expand over the coming months. Users will receive an in-app notification once the feature reaches their region.