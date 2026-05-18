...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Govt fully committed to permanent peace, last-mile development in Bastar: Amit Shah

Govt fully committed to permanent peace, last-mile development in Bastar: Amit Shah

Updated on: May 18, 2026 04:10 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Jagdalpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government is fully committed to establishing permanent peace in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region and ensuring that development reaches the last person.

Govt fully committed to permanent peace, last-mile development in Bastar: Amit Shah

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh since Sunday, paid tributes at Amar Vatika in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, to more than 1,000 security personnel who laid down their lives in the fight against Maoism, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was also present on the occasion.

"The sacrifices of our jawans in establishing peace, security and development in Bastar region will never be forgotten. The sacrifice of brave personnel who laid down their lives for the security of the nation will never go in vain," the statement quoted Shah as saying.

"Both the Centre and the state government are working with full commitment to ensure lasting peace and development reaches the last person," Shah said in his first visit to Chhattisgarh after the state was declared free from armed Maoists on March 31.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
maoism chhattisgarh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Govt fully committed to permanent peace, last-mile development in Bastar: Amit Shah
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.