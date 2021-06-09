Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt increases minimum support prices for various kharif crops; hike ranges between 50% and 62%
india news

Govt increases minimum support prices for various kharif crops; hike ranges between 50% and 62%

Cabinet decides to hike minimum selling price (MSP) for summer-sown crops.
By Zia Haq, hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Farmers reap a kharif harvest in eastern Rajasthan. (HT File )

The government hiked minimum selling price (MSP) for various kharif crops or the summer-sown season, ranging between 50% and 62%, following a decision taken by the cabinet on Wednesday.

The planting of the summer (kharif) crops like rice has so far covered 56.50 lakh hectare (ha) across the nation in the 2021-22 kharif season, according to a report by Agriculture ministry released in March.

Farmers begin the harvesting of kharif crops following the harvesting of rabi (winter) crops. These crops are rainfed and its sowing picks up with onset of southwest monsoon from June.

According to data released by the agriculture ministry in March, 36.87 lakh hectare rice has been sown in the kharif season, 5.25 lakh hectare higher than the 2020-21 seas

