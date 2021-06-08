Govt looks at shorter monsoon session in July, deferment to August

The government and Parliament authorities are exploring the possibilities of holding the monsoon session of Parliament for a shorter duration in July or deferring it to August-September, depending on the Covid-19 situation, functionaries familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The last three Parliament sessions had to be cut short due to the same reason, with the winter session in both Houses being skipped altogether. The monsoon session is usually held in July.

“According to the Constitution, a session must begin within six months of the previous one. So, the government has time till September 24 to call the monsoon session,” said a senior official, adding that no formal discussion on the matter has started.

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that the party has informally discussed the possibility of holding a short session, perhaps in the first half of July. “The numbers have only now started to go down so we will have to wait and watch for some time. There was a suggestion that the session could be held in July so that if there is a third wave in September, which is being anticipated, then Parliament would meet for a fortnight at least,” said the leader, requesting anonymity.

Another BJP functionary said the session’s duration will depend on factors such as pending legislative business and the ability of outstation MPs to attend the House. “In some states, the (number of) daily infections are still high so the MPs might not find it easy to travel,” this leader said, asking not to be named.

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently told Hindustan Times in an interview that the government is keen to push the data protection bill in the upcoming session, Covid permitting.

When asked whether their party has had any internal discussion of whether they will attend the session, a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP said there has been no official communication from the government so far. “But we got a sense that if numbers come down in June across the country, there might be a shorter, 15-day session in July- August and then another short session in November,” the BJD MP said on condition of anonymity.