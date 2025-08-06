NEW DELHI: The Opposition and government on Tuesday traded barbs in the Rajya Sabha over deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel designated as marshals in Parliament, stalling proceedings in the Upper House during the ongoing monsoon session. Govt, opposition spar over CISF deployment in House

While Congress president and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the marshals were drawn from the CISF and police force, deputy chairman Harivansh asserted that they were not CISF personnel but “Parliament Security Service”.

Harivansh also criticised the Opposition leader for releasing his letter to the Chair to the media. “… Such communication between constitutional functionaries must remain confidential,” he added.

Kharge had last week raised the issue of CISF personnel being deputed as marshals in the Upper House and shot off a letter to the deputy chairman, objecting to their presence.

“We are astonished and shocked at the manner in which CISF personnel are made to run into the well of the House when the members are exercising their democratic right of protest… We expect that in future CISF personnel will not come trooping in the well of the House when members are raising important issues of public concern,” Kharge wrote in the letter dated August 1. He read out the content of the letter in the House on Tuesday as well.

Harivansh said the House witnessed several disruptions over the course of the week and added that despite repeated appeals by the Chair, several members violated the provisions of Rule 235 and Rule 238, disrupting the House.

“We members should self-introspect whether such actions enhance the dignity and decorum of the House,” he said.

However, the Opposition did not relent.

Kharge said: “If CISF or any paramilitary force has been called inside the house to silence our voice, it is highly objectionable and violates the core values of democracy… We are protesting democratically, and this is our right.”

Kharge made a reference to late BJP leaders, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, who had referred to disruptions as part of democratic process.

DMK member Tiruchi Siva recalled that even after Bhagat Singh threw a bomb in the Central Legislative Assembly, Vitthal Bhai Patel did not allow security forces to enter the house.

Hitting at Kharge, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the leader of Opposition had attempted to “mislead” the house.

“Only marshals can enter the House. That day there were only marshals. LoP is misleading and putting forth wrong facts. When a misleading letter is written or a wrong fact is presented, what action needs to be taken?” Rijiju questioned.

On the charge of CISF personnel being deployed, Rijiju said, “They have to be brought from somewhere.. either they have to go through some exams or can be on deputation. It has been explained by the Chair that all those have been from the parliament security staff and part of it.”

Leader of the House JP Nadda also criticised the Opposition for disrupting the proceedings of the house. “…I have been in the opposition for over 40 years and I would say take tuition from me on how to work as the opposition… it has only been 10 years…You’ll be there for another 30 to 40 years,” he said, taking a swipe at the Opposition.

People aware of the matter said that for the first time this session, CISF has been posted across Parliament without any assistance from the Parliamentary Security Service (PSS). The duties of PSS have been transferred to CISF, which includes the role of marshals inside Parliament.

PSS was an inhouse security unit within Parliament. They were not people from police or any other paramilitary forces but were posted permanently within the complex. Until last year, the perimeter of Parliament complex was guarded by Central Reserve Police Force and Delhi police. But following a security breach of 2023, a security survey was conducted and the Parliament security was handed to CISF, which took over the security arrangements at the complex in January 2024.

“In the previous three sessions (after CISF’s induction), PSS officials were posted along with CISF personnel and were assisting them at every corner... after more than a year, the entire security including marshal duties were handed to CISF this time. For Marshal duty, a separate CISF team has been set up within the complex. They enter the house only when they are called inside by the Speaker or the authorities. PSS personnel are not involved in any security related work anymore,” an official aware of the matter said.