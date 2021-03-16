Home / India News / Govt places new purchase order for 10 crore doses of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine with Serum Institute
india news

Govt places new purchase order for 10 crore doses of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine with Serum Institute

The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, has issued the supply order on behalf of the Union health ministry on March 12 in the name of Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based SII.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:30 PM IST
The cost of the 10 crore doses would be borne by the health ministry under the budgetary allocation for the purpose.(Reuters)

The Centre has placed a new purchase order with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the supply of 10 crore doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, each costing 157.50, including GST, according to official sources.

The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, has issued the supply order on behalf of the Union health ministry on March 12 in the name of Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based SII. 

The cost of the 10 crore doses would be borne by the health ministry under the budgetary allocation for the purpose.

The expenditure for the earlier orders of the vaccines was funded through the PM Cares Fund, the sources said.

India has approved two vaccines against Covid-19 -- Covishield, manufactured by the SII, and the indigenously-developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech -- for restricted emergency use in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covishield serum institute of india government of india covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP