Government preparing a road map for 25 years: PM Modi

The next five years will see unprecedented transformation, growth, expansion and prosperity and that is a “Modi guarantee”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he pitched for a third consecutive term by underlining his government’s record of fighting against corruption and working for the poor, young and middle classes. Modi speaking at the summit on Wednesday.

Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, the PM said the whole world could see the big changes in the system and work culture, and said that despite abuse from the Opposition, the people of the country had decided to elect the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for another term.

“India is that passenger without which no global flight can take off...in the next five years, it will be the pilot without whom no flight can take off...” he said, presenting a report card of the changes that were ushered in during the past decade of the NDA rule.

The remarks came just weeks ahead of general elections where Modi is seeking a historic third consecutive term, attempting to become only the second man after India’s first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, to achieve the feat. The seven-phase elections will begin on April 19 and end on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

He compared the condition of the country under the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, and credited the transformation to the right intent or sahi neeyat and the “nation first” philosophy. He also repeatedly invoked the “Modi guarantee” to highlight his government’s promises and achievements.

“In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty. India became the 5th largest economy from the 11th. India’s forex reserves crossed $700 billion and exports have increased exponentially. We need to do a lot more,” he said.

He said that his government was already preparing the road map for the next 25 years and plans for the first 100 days of his third term. He said the transformation of the country was not easy, but it happened. “And Indians showed it can be done. The confidence level is now visible in our voice,” he added.

Speaking on the concluding session of the summit, Modi said the world considered the 21st century as the century of India. “Big rating agencies and economists are assured of a rising India. Why is it that they aren’t raising any questions? It’s because the entire world is witnessing how India has brought big changes in the last decade,” he said.

He said there was a transformation in every sphere, from economy to national security, and Indians were no longer tolerant of wrongs done to them.

“This new India does not tolerate wounds inflicted by terrorism; it teaches a befitting lesson to those who inflicted the wounds. Our countrymen and the world are watching the condition of those who inflicted wounds on us through terror attacks. A secure nation is the basis of a developed nation. This is rising India,” he said.

The PM referred to the airstrikes that were carried out in Balakot after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in 2019. The BJP government has often touted its zero-tolerance policy towards terror as a major accomplishment.

Urging citizens to think of how they can contribute towards nation building, he said, “The country that gives us so much, do we just live here or do something for it... that’s what takes the country forward. We have to live and die for the country,” he said.

In his speech, Modi repeatedly drew a contrast between the UPA rule and his government, and said that before 2014, corruption was a big issue because the then government defended scams.

“Today the situation is different. We take stern action against corruption and give a report of the action taken. Earleir the corrupt had had become power centres. We made government offices, seva ka kendra (public service places),” he said.

Taking pot shots at opposition parties, Modi said heaps of cash were recovered from their possession, specifically naming the Congress and Trinamool Congress.

“Our government is employing technology to catch the corrupt, and therefore it’s easier to nab them. Today, it’s becoming hard to hide money trails, and therefore, stashes of money are being found hidden under the beds and inside walls. Bundle of notes are being unearthed from a Congress MP’s home...and a TMC leader’s house, and hence they are rattled,” he said.

The PM said the government doubled down on corruption and ensured that rural jobs scheme salaries, gas subsidies and scholarships reach the beneficiaries. “We stopped this loot of the government exchequer through DBT and ensured ₹34 lakh crore went straight to bank accounts. 10 crore fake beneficiaries have been removed and 4 crore fake ration cards too,” he said.

Modi spent a considerable chunk of his speech talking about the government’s focus on welfare of the poor. Based on the delivery of promises and implementation of policy measures for their empowerment, the poor bless him, the PM said.

“The poor bless me and the Opposition starts abusing me. When that poor person blesses me, that poor person is also being abused, but that abuse will not make any difference. The country has already made up its mind – once again to vote for Modi government,” he said.

Lashing out at the Opposition, Modi said the “104th abuse” was hurled at him by referring to him as Aurangzeb and calling for his “beheading”. “I have been called Aurangzeb; there has been a call to ‘behead’ me. Amid all these positive, and negative comments, the world will see its biggest election,” he said.

He made a reference to the difference that policies made to the lives of the middle class that earlier struggled with taxes, education for their childrena and owning a home.

“The middle class was a victim too. They had many challenges, tax, children’s education... problems in every sphere of life. Their life was limited to three needs - home, kids’ marriage and jobs,” he said. His government, he added, was the first to work on simplifying home buying, regulating the real estate sector, and simplify tax regimes.

Asserting that there still was much more to accomplish, the PM said, “Modi has become the guarantee for the poor whom no one used to give guarantee to. That’s why every poor person in the country believes in Modi’s guarantee.”

