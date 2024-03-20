PM Modi's Bhutan visit postponed due to inclement weather over Paro airport: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions there and new dates are being worked out by the two sides, the ministry of external affairs said on Wednesday. Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay and PM Narendra Modi. (Twitter Photo)

PM Modi was scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to neighbouring Bhutan on March 21.

A day before the scheduled visit, the MEA said in a statement, “Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the State visit of Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024. New dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels.”

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay was recently on a five-day visit to India, his first foreign trip after assuming charge of the top office in January. During his visit, Tobgay had called on President Droupadi Murmu and met Prime Minister Modi. He also held meetings with captains of various industries, besides other important engagements.

Modi's scheduled visit was seen as a signalling by India about the importance it attaches to the ties with the Himalayan nation.

“This visit is a lot about signalling,” a person familiar with the matter told HT, referring to attempts by the previous Bhutan government led by premier Lotay Tshering to settle a border dispute with China.

Announcing the now-postponed visit, the ministry of external affairs on Tuesday said that India and Bhutan share "a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill".

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'," the MEA had said.

Formal diplomatic ties between the two countries were established in 1968, with the cornerstone being the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949, and subsequently renewed in February 2007.

King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has made several visits to India, the last being in November 2023.