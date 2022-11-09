Govt provides quota for terror victims in J&K dental, medical courses

Jammu/Srinagar: The Union government ministry of home affairs has decided to keep a “reserved quota” for “terror victims” in undergraduate medical and dental courses in Jammu and Kashmir for the academic year 2022-23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A notification issued by the Union home ministry said the seats in the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses would be allocated from the central pool to the spouse and children of terror victims in the Union territory.

The J&K administration headed by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has also given its nod to the notification.

The notification, which was uploaded on the website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE), further said that the government has laid down the eligibility criteria for the students applying for the courses. “Only the children of: permanent residents of J&K; the employees of the J&K government concerned; the employees of central/other state government on deputation to J&K; and the employees of central /other State government posted in and having their headquarters in the state will be considered eligible,” it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government has decided to give preference to those students who lost parents and to those who lost their earning family member in the terrorist attack, said the notification.

‘’Children whose both parents have been killed by terrorists will come under priority 1. The children of families whose sole bread earners have been killed by terrorists will be under priority 2 and the wards of victims with permanent disability and serious injury caused by terrorist operations will be under priority 3,’’ it added.

According to the MHA’s order, the candidate must have passed in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/BioTechnology and English individually. “The candidate must have obtained a minimum of 50% marks (40% for SC/ST/OSC, 45% for Gen- PWD [person with disability] category candidates & 40% for SC/ST/OBC-PWD candidates) taken together in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-Technology at the qualifying examination as mentioned in the Regulations of Graduate Medical Education 1997,” it read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The selection of the candidates for admission in MBBS/BDS courses will be made on the basis of their rank obtained in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022, it added.

The health ministry has allocated four MBBS/BDS seats to the Union territory from the central pool for 2022-23. One seat each at the Nalanda Medical College in Bihar’s Patna, Government Medical College in Chandigarh, Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi and SMS Medical College in Jaipur has been allocated to the UT under the central pool, the BOPEE said in another notification.