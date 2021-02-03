Govt sends notice to Twitter for violating Indian law by unblocking accounts

The government has cited the unblocking of over 250 accounts and posts that talked about “farmer genocide” and issued a notice to Twitter saying the social media company was violating the Information Technology Act’s Section 69 that provides for seven-year imprisonment. “This is a clear violation of Indian law that Twitter is supposed to follow,” said an official, citing the notice issued on Tuesday.

HT reached out to Twitter for a comment but did not receive one immediately.

The government wrote to Twitter to take down posts and accounts that ran the controversial hashtag last week.

“The farmers’ protest has been going on for months, but the government did not block a single account earlier,” said a second official familiar with the matter. “If such a decision was taken, it would have factored in the consequences of running a hashtag that alludes to senior people in the government being involved in some sort of conspiracy.”

Twitter temporarily withheld from Indian users nearly 250 accounts that allegedly used the controversial hashtag after the government asked the social media company to block access to the handles “to prevent an escalation of violence” in the backdrop of the farmers’ agitation, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The local ban was imposed in the morning. By evening, the accounts were restored, and Twitter said the content constituted free speech and was newsworthy. At least one of the handles restricted said it deleted a tweet that used the controversial hashtag.

Among the handles temporarily withdrawn was that of Kisan Ekta Morcha, a farm organisation linked to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is an umbrella group leading the ongoing farmers’ protest on Delhi’s borders.

The action was also taken against Twitter accounts of media outlet Caravan, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar, activist Hansraj Meena, former Lok Sabha member Mohammed Salim, and actor Sushant Singh, among others. All accounts were restored by evening.

The electronics and information technology ministry issued the directions under Section 69 (A) of the Information Technology Act after the Union home ministry stepped in. “The home ministry said that the tweets could lead to an adverse law and order situation. The accounts have been withheld to prevent an escalation of violence,” a government official familiar with the matter said.

The action was criticised by activists and free speech advocates, who said the temporary suspension of the accounts violated constitutional rights to freedom of speech. They alleged Twitter had different standards of moderation and complying with government orders in different countries.

Under Section 69 (A), the government can suspend accounts that pose a threat to public order.