IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Police announce cash rewards for info on R-Day violence suspects
Farmers break police barricades at the Ghazipur border during their tractor rally on Republic Day in New Delhi. (File photo)
Farmers break police barricades at the Ghazipur border during their tractor rally on Republic Day in New Delhi. (File photo)
delhi news

Delhi Police announce cash rewards for info on R-Day violence suspects

Rs1 lakh reward each will be given for information leading to the arrest of Sidhu, and three other suspects identified as Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Gurjant Singh
READ FULL STORY
By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:44 AM IST

The Delhi Police have announced cash rewards of 6 lakh for information leading to the arrest of eight suspects, including actor Deep Sidhu, allegedly involved in the violence and vandalism at the iconic Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26 (Republic Day), officers involved in the investigation into the matter said.

A police officer, who did not want to be named, said Rs1 lakh each will be given for information leading to the arrest of Sidhu, and three other suspects identified as Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Gurjant Singh.

Also Read | SC to hear petitions for probe into R-Day tractor rally violence today

50,000 reward each will be given for information leading to the arrest of four other suspects identified as Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, and Iqbal Singh.

A second police officer, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said Jugraj Singh from Punjab’s Tarn Taran has been identified as the one who hoisted a farmers’ union flag and a religious flag at Red Fort.

Two cases were registered in connection with the violence and vandalism at the monument during the rally. Over 40 police personnel were injured in the violence.

Many video clips and photographs showed the protestors involving in clashes with security personnel and also hoisting the religious flag on the monument. In the videos, Sidhu was also seen with the protesters.

A total of 44 cases have been registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort and other places in Delhi during the rally and an incident on January 29 when a group of persons, claiming to be locals, entered the protest site at Singhu border and clashed with farmers and police.

Police said they have arrested 123 people in connection with the violent incidents that left 510 security personnel injured.

On Tuesday, the police said they have seized 14 tractors that were a part of the rally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Farmers break police barricades at the Ghazipur border during their tractor rally on Republic Day in New Delhi. (File photo)
Farmers break police barricades at the Ghazipur border during their tractor rally on Republic Day in New Delhi. (File photo)
delhi news

Delhi Police announce cash rewards for info on R-Day violence suspects

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Rs1 lakh reward each will be given for information leading to the arrest of Sidhu, and three other suspects identified as Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Gurjant Singh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Over 50% in Delhi exposed to Covid, says 5th sero survey: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Over the past 10-12 days, Delhi has been reporting less than 200 Covid-19 cases every day; however, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has cautioned that this should not be seen as having hit herd immunity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic jam at ITO due to farmers' agitation, in New Delhi on February 1. (File photo)
Traffic jam at ITO due to farmers' agitation, in New Delhi on February 1. (File photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi traffic thrown out of gear as restrictions continue

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:21 AM IST
The closure of the almost all the lanes of the NH-24 has resulted in bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads in the eastern parts of the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

SC to hear petitions for probe into R-Day tractor rally violence today

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:07 AM IST
One of the petitions seeks the setting up of a commission headed by a retired apex court judge to probe the incident, direction to authorities to lodge FIRs against those responsible for the violence
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi’s minimum temp rises by 3° today, rain likely: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:24 AM IST
An induced cyclonic circulation lying over central Pakistan and adjoining west Rajasthan is likely to affect the weather over northwest India and the western Himalayan region from Tuesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
The marble grave lies within a small garden, its boundary wall circled by unwieldy trees.(HT Photo)
The marble grave lies within a small garden, its boundary wall circled by unwieldy trees.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Hero’s grave

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Amid the Old Delhi bustle, a quiet afternoon at the resting place of a freedom fighter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva directed the North MCD deputy commissioner to virtually join the proceedings in the matter on February 5, if the strike is not over by then and garbage collection work has not commenced.(HT File Photo)
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva directed the North MCD deputy commissioner to virtually join the proceedings in the matter on February 5, if the strike is not over by then and garbage collection work has not commenced.(HT File Photo)
delhi news

Delhi HC takes notice of trash dumped by sanitation staff on streets

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:25 AM IST
Sanitation workers of the civic body were on strike for most of January, demanding their salaries, which they claim they had not been paid since October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the total 2,168 schools in Delhi, a majority is affiliated to the CBSE and board exams for classes 10 and 12 are usually held in February.(PTI)
Of the total 2,168 schools in Delhi, a majority is affiliated to the CBSE and board exams for classes 10 and 12 are usually held in February.(PTI)
delhi news

Schools kick off prep as parents, students welcome exam schedule

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:07 AM IST
While CBSE had announced in December that exams would be conducted between May and June 2021, on Tuesday it released the date sheet for the board examinations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satyendar Jain did not mention the exact day when the vaccination will begin for the city’s estimated 600,000 front line workers.(ANI)
Satyendar Jain did not mention the exact day when the vaccination will begin for the city’s estimated 600,000 front line workers.(ANI)
delhi news

Front line staff to get Covid jabs later this week; 77 centres added

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:21 AM IST
"The govt should stress the vaccine is for prevention and India is yet to witness a second wave like several other countries," Dr Namrata Makkar of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers claim that over 100 people have died on Delhi’s borders, for various reasons, since the agitation began.(ANI)
Farmers claim that over 100 people have died on Delhi’s borders, for various reasons, since the agitation began.(ANI)
delhi news

Centre defends police use of tear gas on protesters

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:40 AM IST
The ministry of home affairs (MHA), which oversees the policing of the Capital, said that Delhi Police have registered 39 cases between September and December 2020 against the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest figure is an over 30 percentage point jump over the last sero survey that was held in October, before the city entered the third wave of infections.(HT Photo | Representational image)
The latest figure is an over 30 percentage point jump over the last sero survey that was held in October, before the city entered the third wave of infections.(HT Photo | Representational image)
delhi news

Over 50% exposure to Sars-Cov-2 in 10 of 11 city districts: Sero survey in Delhi

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:12 AM IST
The latest figure is an over 30 percentage point jump over the last survey, held in October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Yesterday, the BJP government at the Centre left the MCDs high and dry with zero allocation against their demand of Rs.12,000 crores,” Pathak said.(Image via Twitter)
“Yesterday, the BJP government at the Centre left the MCDs high and dry with zero allocation against their demand of Rs.12,000 crores,” Pathak said.(Image via Twitter)
delhi news

MCDs did not get grant from Centre due to corruption in Delhi BJP, alleges AAP

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:42 AM IST
Senior AAP leader and the party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the Union government has “accepted that the Delhi BJP is completely corrupt”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 200 to 250 BJP workers had allegedly vandalised the DJB headquarters in broad daylight, the plea said.(PTI)
Around 200 to 250 BJP workers had allegedly vandalised the DJB headquarters in broad daylight, the plea said.(PTI)
delhi news

Court asks police to file report in vandalism at DJB office

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:37 AM IST
Metropolitan Magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar asked the SHO of the police station concerned to file the report and posted the matter for further hearing on February 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The DMRC, it is learnt, has been incurring operational losses since it resumed services on September 7 last year.(PTI)
The DMRC, it is learnt, has been incurring operational losses since it resumed services on September 7 last year.(PTI)
delhi news

DMRC asks Centre, states to cover Covid-19 induced losses

By Risha Chitlangia, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:33 AM IST
The DMRC had written to the Centre and the Delhi government in November last year too in this regard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 44 cases have been registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort and other places in Delhi during the tractor rally on January 26.(AP)
A total of 44 cases have been registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort and other places in Delhi during the tractor rally on January 26.(AP)
delhi news

14 tractors seized for R-Day violence, 80 more identified, say Delhi Police

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:12 AM IST
Police said the tractors were used to break through the barricades and buses stationed by the police on the roads to stop protesting farmers from deviating from the agreed-upon routes for the rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP