Govt to challenge HC’s KPSC SIT order

The Karnataka government is preparing to legally challenge the high court order directing a fresh investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 400 veterinary officers through Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), said officials familiar with the development.

India News

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“The government has approved a proposal to file a Special Leave Petition against the September 21 order of Karnataka High Court. The Law Department had sought permission to challenge the order, which has since received approval from the government and the prosecution wing,” the officer said.

The HC had declined petitions seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged recruitment irregularities and instead ordered a fresh probe by a five member SIT headed by senior IPS officer Alok Kumar.

The state government is opposed to the new investigation, maintaining that the Criminal Investigation Department has already completed its probe. It is also not keen on the SIT being headed by Alok Kumar, according to officials familiar with the government’s position.

The SIT comprises Alok Kumar, Divya V Gopinath, Anup A Shetty, Kushal Chouksey and Kshama Mishra. The high court directed the existing investigators to transfer all case records, evidence and other investigation material to the new team.

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{{^usCountry}} The court gave the SIT 100 days to complete the investigation and ordered it to submit a progress report every 30 days. It also directed the team to coordinate with the Enforcement Directorate, which is separately examining the alleged money trail in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court gave the SIT 100 days to complete the investigation and ordered it to submit a progress report every 30 days. It also directed the team to coordinate with the Enforcement Directorate, which is separately examining the alleged money trail in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief minister D K Shivakumar had questioned the high court’s decision on Tuesday, saying the state police had already conducted the investigation effectively.

He said the government would examine the legal implications of the order and the appointment of officers to the SIT.

“There is no objection. Our police have already investigated and are doing a very good job. In the meantime, the ED has also come in. Let them do it, there is no objection. But one thing is that our people were doing it very competently. They can form an SIT, but I don’t know how the high court can interfere in it. There have been several directions in the past as well. We will legally examine who should be appointed and who should be left out. The decision should be left to the government. If the CID does not do their work properly, they can do whatever they want. Otherwise, the high court can monitor the ongoing investigation report,” Shivakumar said.