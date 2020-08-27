e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China

Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China

Work has begun to build a road over the glaciated Saser La to link up Daulat Beg Oldie with Sansoma and acquire 200 tactical drones for the army’s battalion commanders

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:14 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Cabinet Committee on Security is expected to clear a US 2 billion acquisition of 2 PHALCON AWACS.
The Cabinet Committee on Security is expected to clear a US 2 billion acquisition of 2 PHALCON AWACS.
         

Spurred by the stand-off with People’s Liberation Army in Ladakh, the Narendra Modi government is all set to clear acquisition of two PHALCON airborne warning and control systems (AWACS) as early as next week. India has three PHALCON AWACS with a 360 degree rotodome mounted on top of the aircraft and two DRDO-built AWACS with 240 degree rotodome. China has 28 AWACS and Pakistan has seven for directing the air battle in the worst case scenario.

While the government is tight-lipped about the entire process, the acquisition was given a final official go last week and has been put up before the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). This is the second time it has reached the CCS. The last time, the CCS sent the proposal back to National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and sought some clarifications.

The PHALCON radar is going to cost about $1 billion with another $1 billion going towards the purchase of the platform, in this case Russian A-50 aircraft. The radar and the platform will be integrated in Israel. It will take about two to three years for the delivery of the complete system.

The need for more AWACS was first felt during the Pakistani aerial dogfight after the February 26 Balakot strike by the Indian Air Force. While Pakistan was flying two Swedish made AWACS round the clock to detect and repel any intrusion into its air space, the IAF was, at times vulnerable due to the limitation of its resources. The requirement for more AWACS or eyes in the sky were felt after the PLA unilateral aggression in East Ladakh and their reluctance to restore status quo ante even after the Special Representatives on both sides agreed to both dis-engagement and de-escalation.

Apart from this the Modi government has decided to push road connectivity towards the Daulat Beg Oldie sector with the Border Roads Organization asking permission of the Ministry of Home Affairs to cut a road over the glaciated Saser La to link up DBO with Sansoma via Murgo as an alternate to the Darbuk-Shyok-DBO road.

The BRO has already built the road from Murgo to Saser Brangsa, which sits on the mouth of the Saser La. Even though Saser La is a glaciated moraine, the BRO has the ability to build a road over it for the present and a tunnel under the permafrost in the future. Once the road is built, it will allow Indian Army to rapidly move troops from the Siachen sector into Sub-Sector North depending on the requirement. Sansoma, on the banks of Nubra River is an important logistics base for the Siachen Glacier troop deployments.

Apart from the high-value AWACS, the Indian Army is also acquiring 200 tactical drones for its battalion commanders so that the immediate battle theatre is transparent. This drones has been developed locally in collaboration with the DRDO and has undergone trials.

top news
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
‘Haven’t exhausted our ammunition in fight against Covid-19’: RBI Governor
‘Haven’t exhausted our ammunition in fight against Covid-19’: RBI Governor
GST compensation may jump 89% in FY-21 at Rs 3.12 lakh crore
GST compensation may jump 89% in FY-21 at Rs 3.12 lakh crore
Covid-19: India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 75,000 cases
Covid-19: India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 75,000 cases
Couple beaten, tonsured, garlanded with shoes and paraded in UP village
Couple beaten, tonsured, garlanded with shoes and paraded in UP village
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy, baby arrives January 2021
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy, baby arrives January 2021
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
Pace of Covid spread eases in most regions, says WHO; Oppn CMs against NEET-JEE
Pace of Covid spread eases in most regions, says WHO; Oppn CMs against NEET-JEE
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In