‘Govt trivialising sacrifices’: Sonia Gandhi slams Centre on Independence Day

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government for “trivialising great sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the glorious achievements of the country” and cautioned that her party will “strongly oppose” any attempt “to put great national leaders like Gandhi-Nehru-Patel-Azad ji in the dock on the ground of falsity”.

Sonia Gandhi, who tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time a few days back, couldn’t attend the flag hoisting ceremony at the party headquarters. However, wishing people via a message on the completion of 75 years of Indian independence, she said, “In the last 75 years, India has left an indelible mark on the international arena in all fields, including science, education, health and information technology, through the hard work of its talented Indians.”

“India established a free, fair and transparent election system under the leadership of its visionary leaders, while strengthening democracy and constitutional institutions. Along with this, India has made its proud identity as a leading country that has always lived up to the pluralistic test of language-religion-sect,” she said.

The Congress president also slammed the current ruling dispensation in her statement, and said, “Friends, we have achieved many achievements in the last 75 years, but today’s self-engaged government is bent on trivialising the great sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the glorious achievements of the country, which can never be accepted.”

“The Indian National Congress will strongly oppose any misrepresentation on historical facts for political gains and every attempt to put great national leaders like Gandhi-Nehru-Patel-Azad ji in the dock on the ground of falsity,” she added.

In her absence, senior Congress working committee member Ambika Soni hoisted the Tricolour at the party headquarters in Delhi.

