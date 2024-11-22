Gowda’s death blow to Maoist movt: Experts

The death of the key Maoist leader, Vikram Gowda, in an encounter with Karnataka police on November 18 has delivered a severe blow to the remnants of the Maoist movement in the state. Gowda, considered one of the last prominent leaders operating in Karnataka, was at the forefront of efforts to re-establish the Maoist base in the region. His death, coupled with intensified police operations, signals what many see as the beginning of the end for Maoist movement in Karnataka. Udupi: Security personnel during a combing operation in Kabbinale forest area, in Udupi district, Karnataka. Vikram Gowda, a Naxalite, was shot dead by Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) during the operation, official sources said on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Once a significant presence in Karnataka’s Western Ghats, the Maoist movement has seen its influence wane in the recent years. By 2018, the number of active Maoists in the state dropped to just 19, with many fleeing to Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Currently, police believe the group operating in Karnataka has been reduced to fewer than 10 members.

The remaining group, identified by security agencies, includes seven operatives — five from Karnataka, one from Tamil Nadu, and one from Kerala. Internal rifts and operational challenges have weakened the group further.

“The death of Gowda leaves the group without a strong leader. It will be difficult for them to reorganise and sustain their activities,” said a senior intelligence officer on condition of anonymity.

Read more: Ex-Maoist calls Gowda’s killing ‘foul’, seeks justice

The group identified by security agencies includes John alias Jayanna, Mundagaru Latha, Vanajakshi, Sundari, and Kotehonda Ravi from Karnataka; Ramesh from Tamil Nadu; and Jisha from Kerala. Infighting within the Maoist faction in Kerala likely prompted the group’s return to Karnataka, the officer added.

“The split in the Wayanad faction may have left some members without a strong base, pushing them back into Karnataka’s forests,” said a senior intelligence officer on condition of anonymity. To evade detection, the group is believed to have fragmented into smaller units, with Gowda reportedly leading a faction that included Sundari and Vanajakshi. Another faction, led by Mundagaru Latha, is thought to be operating separately.

Gowda, 44, was a significant figure in the Kabini Dalam faction and had been active in Maoist operations for over two decades. Known for his uncompromising stance, he refused to surrender even as other leaders, such as BG Krishnamurthy and Mohideen, laid down arms in recent years.

The encounter that led to Gowda’s death occurred in Chikkamagaluru’s Koppa taluk. “When he failed to surrender and attempted to reach for his weapon, our forces had no choice but to open fire,” a senior police officer said.

“This was not an ambush but a chance encounter during ongoing operations,” said Pronab Mohanty, DGP Internal Security Division.

The operation was part of an intensified crackdown following sightings of Maoist operatives in Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada districts earlier this year. The state’s Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) is now focused on locating Gowda’s remaining associates. “The group is small, fragmented, and on the run,” said an officer involved in the operations. “Their ability to regroup and pose a significant threat is minimal.”

The Karnataka government is also leveraging its surrender policy, which offers rehabilitation for Maoists willing to abandon armed struggle. However, no active members have come forward to surrender under the policy yet. “The surrender policy remains an option for those who wish to give up arms, but our operations to root out Maoism will continue,” said DGP Mohanty.

Maoist activities in Karnataka have historically been concentrated in the Western Ghats, covering districts such as Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru. As Karnataka steps up its operations to eliminate the remaining Maoists, the focus is also on ensuring the safety of local communities, said police.

“We are working to reassure residents that the state is committed to their protection,” said Mohanty. “Intelligence inputs on potential sympathisers are being handled effectively,” he added.