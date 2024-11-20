Karnataka govt rejects calls for probe into killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said Maoist leader Vikram Gowda, who was shot dead in an alleged encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), was carrying "deadly" weapons, and rejected calls for a probe into the killing. Had the ANF not shot him, he would have fired at all of them, he said, as he rejected any suspicion surrounding his killing on Monday. Karnataka home minister Parameshwara. (PTI)

"He (Gowda) was carrying a deadly weapon, an automatic machine gun-like weapon. If they (ANF personnel) did not shoot him, he would have fired at them. So I'm told that he was shot at first sight. So there is no need to suspect anything," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there are more than 60 cases against him, including murder charges. "...so not taking any chances, he was 'encountered'. Further details I can share once it comes to me in writing from the department," he added. Gowda (46) was killed in an alleged exchange of fire between the ANF and a group of Maoists near Peetebailu village in Kabbinale area near Hebri of Udupi district.

According to officials, he was one of the most wanted Maoist leaders from Karnataka, facing 61 cases, including murder and extortion, in Karnataka, and 19 in Kerala. Reacting to Karkala BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar's statement that Naxal activities had surged after the Congress came to power last year, the Minister noted that the incident happened in his constituency -- Karkala, where the ANF is also headquartered. "The ANF had constantly been keeping a watch on Naxal activities. Until recently there was nothing. Fifteen days ago two persons named Latha and Raju, who are Naxal leaders, were sighted and I was reported about it. So the Internal Security Division (ISD) started a combing operation. Meanwhile, information about Gowda came and ANF were trying to track him and the 'encounter' has happened," he said.

The Minister noted that there have been calls from some quarters demanding a probe into Gowda's killing, but pointed out that there were 60 cases against him, and he was carrying weapons when he was "encountered." "Tell me, in what angle investigation should be done? Everything was done within the framework of law. The person who was involved in murders, carrying weapons like automatic machine guns, cannot be left and treated in a friendly manner," he said.

To a question on some "Leftists" allegedly targeting the government over the encounter saying that there is no "difference" between Congress and BJP, Parameshwara said it is not the question about the two political parties. "It is the question of safety. For what purpose he had taken up Naxalism is important. He was told to surrender, his relatives also had asked him to quit and surrender, they had even written letters. He did not pay heed to them," he said.