Grateful that Sena leaders came to Guwahati because...: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is facing flak for hosting the rebel Sena MLAs in Guwahati's Radisson Blu on Saturday said he is grateful to the Sena rebel leaders as the Assam flood situation got highlighted because of their visit. The Maharashtra tension has its epicentre in Guwahati as from Surat, the rebel MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, travelled to Guwahati and are presently lodged at a five-star hotel. Also Read: Eknath Shinde-led rebels name their group ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’

Himanta has been slammed by opposition leaders, but the Assam chief minister has defended his action and maintained that he would do the same to any guests -- be it Uddhav Thackeray himself or the Congress.

"We have 200 hotels in Guwahati and all have guests. Would we remove guests stating the flood situation?" Himata asked dismissing speculations that he is playing any role in the rebellion against Uddhav. "BJP is supporting (rebel Shiv Sena MLAs) in Maharashtra, I won't get involved," Himanta said.

The flood situation in Assam remains grim with Silchar town remaining submerged for the sixth straight day.

Trinamool supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the camping of the rebel Sena leaders in Guwahati and said they should be sent to West Bengal. "We will take good care of them and of the democracy," Mamata said. Replying to Mamata's offer, Himanta said Mamata wanted to take away the 'Lakshmi' which came to Assam.

Asserting that there is no connection between the Maharashtra crisis and the Assam flood situation, Himata questioned the mindset of those who are asking him why he is hosting the rebel MLAs. "Should I shut down Guwahati's hotels because there is a flood in some parts of the state? We are providing relief to flood-affected people. How can I shut the hotels in Guwahati," Himanta said on Friday.

BJP leader BL Santosh on Friday took to Twitter and criticised the 'sudden concern' over the Assam flood situation. "Suddenly there is lot of concern about Assam floods by many Durbaris , Media Moghuls , czars & czarinas ..... I am sure they would not have thought of floods anytime before & don’t even know where Silchar is on Indian map. Bankrupt in integrity & sold out professionally ..." he tweeted.

