'Great News!': PM Modi on update on cheetahs in Kuno National park| Video

Nearly two months after India saw the return of cheetahs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared an update on the big cats from Namibia, who are settling well in their new home. After spending 50 days in quarantine, two of eight cheetahs have been released in bigger enclosure. In a tweet, PM Modi said: “Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat.”

Other big cats would be released soon, he further said. "I'm also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adjusting well. (sic)," PM Modi wrote in his tweet.

Eight cheetas were brought from Namibia to India - seventy years after they went extinct - and they were released in the Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh by PM Modi on his birthday (September 17).

Eddie and Frelton are the names of two big cats who are no longer in quarantine. They have adapted well to their new environment, HT reported.

“The other six will be released before November 10 according to recommendations of the experts that include CCF officials, WII scientists and MP forest department field experts,” an official was quoted as saying in an HT report.

The government had also announced the formation of a Cheetah Task Force by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for the management of big cats.

