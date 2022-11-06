2 male cheetahs now in bigger enclosure in Kuno National Park

Bhopal: Elton and Freddie, the two cheetahs who spent 50 days in quarantine after being translocated from Namibia, were released in a six km sq-enclosure at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur on Saturday, a forest department official said.

The two cheetahs were released in the enclosure as they adapted to the habitat very well, an official said, requesting anonymity. The decision was taken by the Cheetah Task Force (CCF) after making all preparations at the enclosure.

“The other six will be released before November 10 according to recommendations of the experts that include CCF officials, WII scientists and MP forest department field experts,” the official said.

Following reports of Asha, a female cheetah that was also translocated, might be pregnant, an official from CCF said officials will wait till November 10 to take a decision on releasing her in the wild.

“Asha is in quarantine for the past 100 days so if she was pregnant, she should have given birth to cubs. But for more surety, the officials will wait till November 10,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Eight cheetahs from Namibia were translocated to Kuno National Park on September 17.

They were in a quarantine enclosure for over a month.

A Cheetah Task Force was formed by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for the management of cheetahs.

Now, the animals will be under the vigilance of four watch towers of high-resolution cameras. A special dog squad trained by ITBP in Punjab will also be deployed with the cheetah security force to prevent poaching, the official said.

