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Grenade thrown at airline manager’s house in Manipur; third such attack: Police

Officers confirmed the incident took place around 1.42am at the residence of Thokchom Brojen in Bashikhong, Imphal East district

Published on: May 23, 2026 06:02 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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Unidentified person on Saturday attempted a grenade attack at the residence of the Air India cargo service manager in Manipur’s Imphal East district, marking the third bomb attack on airline cargo establishments.

Police confirmed the bomb as a 36-HE grenade. (Representative Photo/iStock)

Officers confirmed the incident took place around 1.42am at the residence of Thokchom Brojen (52) in Bashikhong, Imphal East district, under the jurisdiction of Irilbung police station.

According to CCTV footage, an unidentified person hurled the grenade at the residence, but it failed to explode.

Later, a team from the Irilbung police station, along with the bomb disposal squad, reached the spot, defused the bomb around 9.27am and disposed of it around 10.17am at Kalika hills.

Police confirmed the bomb as a 36-HE grenade and registered a case for further investigation.

On May 3, an underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), planted an improvised explosive device (IED) that exploded outside the Imphal International airport. The outfit claimed that the target was the new cargo terminal, and said it planted a “smart IED” against those imposing bandh, blockade and shutdown that affect daily wage earners, students, and the public.

Following the incident, home minister of Manipur Govindas Konthujam said that individuals from both the Kuki and Naga communities were held captive by members of the opposite communities.

 
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