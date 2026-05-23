Grenade thrown at airline manager’s house in Manipur; third such attack: Police

Unidentified person on Saturday attempted a grenade attack at the residence of the Air India cargo service manager in Manipur’s Imphal East district, marking the third bomb attack on airline cargo establishments.

Police confirmed the bomb as a 36-HE grenade. (Representative Photo/iStock)

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Officers confirmed the incident took place around 1.42am at the residence of Thokchom Brojen (52) in Bashikhong, Imphal East district, under the jurisdiction of Irilbung police station.

According to CCTV footage, an unidentified person hurled the grenade at the residence, but it failed to explode.

Later, a team from the Irilbung police station, along with the bomb disposal squad, reached the spot, defused the bomb around 9.27am and disposed of it around 10.17am at Kalika hills.

Police confirmed the bomb as a 36-HE grenade and registered a case for further investigation.

On May 3, an underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), planted an improvised explosive device (IED) that exploded outside the Imphal International airport. The outfit claimed that the target was the new cargo terminal, and said it planted a “smart IED” against those imposing bandh, blockade and shutdown that affect daily wage earners, students, and the public.

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{{^usCountry}} The outfit also claimed the blast was a final warning against airline managers of the Imphal International Airport authority who are allegedly encouraging the smuggling of tobacco products and liquor in cargo planes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outfit also claimed the blast was a final warning against airline managers of the Imphal International Airport authority who are allegedly encouraging the smuggling of tobacco products and liquor in cargo planes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On May 11, unidentified persons threw a bomb at the residence of IndiGo airlines manager Kongpal Khaidem Leikai’s in Imphal East, which also did not explode. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 11, unidentified persons threw a bomb at the residence of IndiGo airlines manager Kongpal Khaidem Leikai’s in Imphal East, which also did not explode. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Manipur violence erupted on May 3, 2023 between Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities killing over 260 individuals and more than 60,000 were displaced. However, since February, clashes erupted between Kuki-Zo and Tangkhul Naga. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manipur violence erupted on May 3, 2023 between Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities killing over 260 individuals and more than 60,000 were displaced. However, since February, clashes erupted between Kuki-Zo and Tangkhul Naga. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Unrest escalated in the state since May 13 between Kuki and Naga after a twin ambush incident carried out by unidentified armed persons at Kangpokpi and Noney districts killed four civilians, including three church leaders and one Naga man. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unrest escalated in the state since May 13 between Kuki and Naga after a twin ambush incident carried out by unidentified armed persons at Kangpokpi and Noney districts killed four civilians, including three church leaders and one Naga man. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the incident, home minister of Manipur Govindas Konthujam said that individuals from both the Kuki and Naga communities were held captive by members of the opposite communities.

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