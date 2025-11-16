Groom-to-be kills fiancé on wedding day after argument in Gujrat's Bhavnagar

A chilling incident unfolded in Gujrat's Bhavnagar on Saturday when a groom-to-be allegedly killed his fiancé over a wedding dress and money, The accused attacked the woman with an iron pipe and rammed her head against the wall, just a few hours before their marriage. The family immediately informed the police, after which a team from Gangajaliya police station reached the spot and sent Rathod's body for a post-mortem examination.(Representational/ HT File Photo)

A brawl broke out between the 22-year-old Soni Himmat Rathod and her groom-to-be Sajan Khagna Baraiya on Saturday at Rathods’ house near Prabhudas Talav in Gujrat's Bhavnagar, Live Hindustan reported.

On the morning of their wedding day, Baraiya allegedly stormed into Rathod's residence, creating a ruckus. The argument quickly turned into a physical altercation when he attacked her with an iron pipe and hit her head against the wall, killing her on the spot.

The commotion woke up the rest of the family who found their daughter lying on the ground amid a pool of blood, while Baraiya fled the scene. Baraiya remains absconding.

The family immediately informed the police, after which a team from Gangajaliya police station reached the spot and sent Rathod's body for a post-mortem examination.

“Soni and Sajan were together for the last one-and-a-half years, which the family did not like. But due to the community outreach, the families agreed to get them married. The day was set for November 15. Some rituals took place on Friday, and the nuptials were set to take place on Saturday,” R R Singhal, deputy superintendent of police, Bhavnagar city division police, said.

“Since they were getting married, Soni had gone back to her maternal home. Early on Saturday morning, Sajan arrived there and they had an altercation regarding the Panetar (bridal dress) and Paisa (money),” Singhal added.

Baraiya has been booked in several cases, including attempt to murder, loot, and assault, among other crimes. The Gangajaliya police and the local crime branch are on the lookout for him. An FIR and further investigation is underway at the Gangajaliya police station.