Growth may be down but there won’t be any recession: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:58 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, acknowledged that the economic growth may have dimmed a bit but refused to call it a recession. She then went on to say that the country will never face recession.

“If you are looking at the economy with a discerning view, you see that growth may have come down but it is not a recession yet, it will not be a recession ever,” said the Finance Minister in parliament, adding that country’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was at 6.4 per cent at the end of 2009-2014, but rose to 7.5 per cent between 2014-2019.