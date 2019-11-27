e-paper
Growth may be down but there won’t be any recession: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday told the Parliament that, “If you see that growth may have come down but it is not a recession yet, it will not be a recession ever.”

india Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The finance minister told the Rajya Sabha today that the country’s economic growth may be down but it is not a situation of recession yet.
The finance minister told the Rajya Sabha today that the country's economic growth may be down but it is not a situation of recession yet. (Photo: ANI/ Screengrab)
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, acknowledged that the economic growth may have dimmed a bit but refused to call it a recession. She then went on to say that the country will never face recession.

“If you are looking at the economy with a discerning view, you see that growth may have come down but it is not a recession yet, it will not be a recession ever,” said the Finance Minister in parliament, adding that country’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was at 6.4 per cent at the end of 2009-2014, but rose to 7.5 per cent between 2014-2019.

