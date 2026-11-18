The release marks the next major instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, more than 13 years after GTA 5 was released in September 2013. The upcoming title is among the most anticipated video game launches, with players having waited several years for a new mainline entry in the series.

Indian gamers will be able to access the game from 12 am IST on November 19, as Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will launch at midnight local time across regions. The game will be available on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S.

The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is almost over, with Rockstar Games set to release the highly anticipated video game in India on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Can I play GTA 6 before launch if I pre-load it?

Can I play GTA 6 before launch if I pre-load it?

Why can players in New Zealand play GTA 6 before players in India?

Why can players in New Zealand play GTA 6 before players in India?

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GTA 6 India launch: Date, time and platforms According to Rockstar Games' official support page, GTA 6 will release at midnight local time on November 19, 2026.

For players in India, the launch details are:

- Release date: November 19, 2026

- Release time: 12 am IST

- Platforms: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

- Developer and publisher: Rockstar Games

The game is not scheduled to launch on PC alongside the console versions. Rockstar Games has not announced a PC release date so far.

GTA 6 pre-load: When can players download the game? Players who have pre-ordered GTA 6 digitally can download the game ahead of its official release through the pre-load facility. According to Rockstar Games, pre-loading began on November 10, allowing players to download the files in advance and avoid waiting for the download to finish on launch day.

PlayStation users need to ensure they have sufficient storage space on their consoles. Sony's official PlayStation support page advises players to keep at least 212 GB of free storage available for the game.

However, downloading the game in advance does not allow players to access it before the official launch time. Players will be able to start playing only after the game unlocks at midnight on November 19.

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What is GTA 6 about? GTA 6 will take players back to Vice City, a fictional location inspired by Miami, and introduce the wider state of Leonida.

The game's story revolves around protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who become involved in a criminal conspiracy after an attempted easy score goes wrong. The duo must rely on each other as they navigate the criminal underworld of Leonida.