Gujarat: 3 dead after structure at bullet train project collapses

Three workers died in the collapse of an under-construction structure for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project near Vasad in Anand district on Tuesday. A fourth worker, who was also trapped, was rescued and is being treated at a hospital. A structure at the construction site near Vasad gave way, causing a portion of the bridge to crash down. (PTI)

Also Read:

The collapse took place around 5pm near the Mahi River when a temporary structure of steel and concrete block being used for foundation work gave way at the construction site.

“Three workers have died in this incident. Two workers were initially taken to hospital for treatment, where one of them succumbed to injuries. Another worker who was trapped in the debris was also found dead. The surviving worker is currently receiving treatment at the hospital,” Anand district superintendent of police Gaurav Jasani told HT.

Also Read: Gujarat cop killed while trying to catch SUV smuggling illegal liquor

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is implementing the project, had earlier said that four workers were trapped between concrete blocks at the construction site.

Also Read: 4 children of a family die in locked car in Gujarat: Police

It added that emergency response teams, including police and fire brigade officials, were at the spot.

Also Read: Gujarat HC lets Rajkot’s ex-municipal chiefs off the hook for TRP Game Zone

This is the second fatal accident at the bullet train project site in recent months. In August this year, one labourer was crushed to death and at least six others were injured after a part of the construction crane collapsed near Kambola village in Vadodara district.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, India’s first bullet train project, spans 508 kilometres and is expected to have trains operating at speeds of up to 320 kilometres per hour. The project incorporates Japanese Shinkansen technology and aims to reduce the travel time between the two cities from six hours to two.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier this year announced at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 that the high-speed train will begin operations between Surat and Billimora in South Gujarat in 2026.

.