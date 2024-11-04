Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 children of a family die in locked car in Gujarat: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 04, 2024 08:04 PM IST

The victims - two sisters aged 7 and 4 years, and two brothers aged 5 and 2 years - were playing inside a parked car while their parents were away for agricultural work

Four siblings, aged between two and seven years, died of suffocation after getting trapped inside a parked car in Randhiya village of Gujarat’s Amreli district, police officials said on Monday.

Police said the bodies were taken to Amreli hospital for post-mortem examination (Representational image)
Police said the bodies were taken to Amreli hospital for post-mortem examination (Representational image)

The incident occurred on Saturday when the children’s parents were working in a nearby agricultural field. The victims - two sisters aged 7 and 4 years, and two brothers aged 5 and 2 years - were playing near a Hyundai i20 car owned by farm owner Bharatbhai Mandani.

“The children managed to unlock the car with its keys and got inside but became trapped when the doors auto-locked. They were unable to unlock the doors and died due to suffocation,” said Himkar Singh, superintendent of police, Amreli.

The bodies were discovered only when their parents returned from work in the evening. The farm owner immediately informed the village sarpanch and the police.

The bodies were taken to Amreli hospital for post-mortem examination.

The couple, who migrated from Madhya Pradesh seeking agricultural work at Mandani’s farm, has a total of seven children.

Arrangements were made to transport the bereaved family back to their native place, said police.

The Amreli taluka police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation into the incident.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //