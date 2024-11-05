Gujarat cop killed while trying to catch SUV smuggling illegal liquor

In Gujarat’s Surendranagar district, a 50 year old police officer was killed early Tuesday morning while attempting to halt an SUV that was allegedly smuggling illegal liquor, according to news agency PTI. the headlights blinded Pathan, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into the rear of the trailer. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident occurred around 2.30 am on the Dasada-Patdi road, near Kathada village. Sub-Inspector JM Pathan, a member of the State Monitoring Cell (SMC), had received a tip-off about the vehicle, suspected of being used for liquor smuggling. Pathan and his team set up a roadblock to intercept the SUV. However, the vehicle, along with a trailer in tow, managed to bypass the blockade.

According to a police statement, as the SUV approached, the headlights blinded Pathan, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into the rear of the trailer.

The cop sustained severe head injuries in the crash and was immediately rushed to a nearby primary health clinic in Dasada before being transferred to a government hospital in Viramgram, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation underway

An FIR has been filed at the Dasada police station, and an investigation is currently underway.

Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, praised the officer's bravery. "PSI J.M. Pathan, a dedicated officer of the State Monitoring Cell, lost his life while trying to apprehend a suspected vehicle carrying illegal liquor on the Dasada-Patdi road," Sanghavi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Gujarat Police has lost a brave and hardworking officer. A heartfelt tribute to this hero who sacrificed his life in the fight against prohibition. My deepest condolences to his family."

Implementing the Gujarat Prohibition Act (amended 2017) and the Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887, is the sole responsibility of the SMC, a special disvion for the Gujarat police.

The law regulates the production, sale, and consumption of liquor in Gujarat. There is a 10 year jail term in Gujarat for manufacturing, selling, or transporting liquor.