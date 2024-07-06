Gujarat: 4-floor building collapses in Surat; several feared trapped
A four-storeyed building collapsed in Sachin area of Surat on Saturday.
A four-storeyed building collapsed in Sachin area of Surat in Gujarat on Saturday, news agencies including ANI and PTI reported. Several people are feared trapped.
Police and fire department teams have rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are underway.
“We received information that a six-storey building has collapsed. As per primary information, almost 4-5 flats were occupied. One lady has been rescued but about 3-4 people are (still) trapped inside the rubble. Both NDRF and SDRF teams are working (to rescue them)" Surat collector Sourabh Pardhi told PTI.
Surat Police commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut said,“Today around 3 pm, a six-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area. Many people who were living in that building got trapped inside. Police and fire brigade reached the spot immediately. "
“A woman was successfully rescued flatsunder the debris. Among the 30 flats inside the building, 4-5 falts were occupied and rest were empty. Many were at work and those people who were sleeping after nightshift got trapped. NDRF and SDRF all are working...estimation is that 5-6 people are still trapped under the debris,” he told ANI.
In March this year, four workers were injured after a section of an under-construction medical college building in Morbi town collapsed. Another labourer was rescued after being trapped in the debris for seven hours.
The incident occurred around 8:00 pm on March 9 while workers were working on roof filling on the first floor of the new building.
In the national capital, a six-year-old boy lost his life when a portion of the terrace of an old building collapsed in Harsh Vihar area of Delhi on June 30. According to a PTI report, the boy was playing on the terrace when the incident occurred in the evening. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
