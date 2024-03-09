 ‘Only face was visible’: Workers rescued from college roof debris in Gujarat | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / ‘Only face was visible’: Workers rescued from college roof debris in Gujarat's Morbi

‘Only face was visible’: Workers rescued from college roof debris in Gujarat's Morbi

ByHT News Desk
Mar 09, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Labourer rescued after being trapped for hours after an under-construction medical college building in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed.

Four workers sustained injuries on Friday evening after a section of an under-construction medical college building in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed. Another labourer remained trapped for over seven hours before he was rescued safely in the early morning of Saturday.

Four workers injured as under-construction building collapses in Gujarat's Morbi.(ANI)
Four workers injured as under-construction building collapses in Gujarat's Morbi.(ANI)

The incident occurred around 8:00 pm while workers were working on roof filling on the first floor of the new building, police said.

The officials said that the slab of the under-construction college collapsed resulting in injuries to workers. Following the information, officials, along with other college authorities, rushed to the spot to check the situation and provide immediate aid.

All rescued, under medical supervision

Devendra Singh Jadeja, fire officer, Morbi said, “ Around 8 pm, a call was received at the Fire station that a side slab of a new Medical College, that is being constructed, has collapsed...our team reached the spot and rescued 4 people.”

After hours of intensive rescue efforts, officials successfully rescued the labourer who was trapped in the debris.

"One person was still trapped, only his face was visible and his entire body was trapped between the slab and concrete. Around 3 am we rescued him as well and referred him to a hospital," Jadeja said.

All the injured workers have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

MLA demands action against the contractor

Expressing concern over the incident, Morbi MLA Durlabhjibhai Dethariya urged the government to establish accountability for the contractor and officials involved in the construction.

Durlabhjibhai Dethariya, BJP MLA, said, " Construction of govt medical college is going on in Morbi, a slab which was being filled collapsed...it is an unfortunate incident. Will request the govt to take action against whoever is responsible for it, whether it is the contractor or officer..."

