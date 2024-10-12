Gujarat: 6 workers dead after wall collapses at construction site in Mehsana

Six workers have died after a wall collapsed at a private construction site near Jasalpur village in Kadi taluka of Mehsana district in Gujarat, the police said. Rescue operations are currently underway to help those who are trapped in the soil, and ambulances are currently on standby, reported ANI. Mehsana: Rescue operation underway after an under-construction building collapsed near Gujarat's Jaslapur (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The incident took place at around 1:45 pm in the afternoon on Saturday, the DDO office of Mehsana confirmed. Around 9-10 workers were trapped after the wall collapsed and the soil caved in.

District Development Officer (DDO) of Mehsana, Dr. Hasrat Jasmine told ANI, "This is a private company which was under construction. The incident happened around 1.45 pm. As per our information, 9-10 people were trapped, out of which 6 bodies have been recovered. A 19-year-old boy has been rescued alive and as per his statement, 8-9 people were working here. 2-3 people are still trapped. We pray to God that we rescue them alive."

The incident took place near Kadi town, around 37 km from the Mehsana district headquarters. Several labourers were digging a pit for an underground tank for a factory at Jasalpur village when loose soil caved in and buried them alive, inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela of Kadi police station said.

The administration is hopeful that the others currently trapped in the soil will be rescued alive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the accident and the loss of life due to the wall collapse. He said in a statement, “The accident caused by the wall collapse in Mehsana, Gujarat is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this... Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims.”