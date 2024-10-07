Two dead after blast at Gonda illegal cracker factory

Two, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed after an explosion in an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in a village in Gonda district on Monday, police said, adding another three persons were severely injured. “The incident took place around 1 pm in Balsar village, about 20 km away from the district headquarters,” said superintendent of police Vineet Jaiswal.

The blast was so intense that a wall of the house collapsed while cracks appeared on the walls of nearby houses as well, officials said.

Police said while Ishtahak alias Lallu, 30, and Akash Kannaujiya, 15, were killed in the accident, Mushtaq and Krishnakumar alias Chhotu were referred to a Lucknow hospital in critical condition and Ayash Mohammad was undergoing treatment at Gonda Medical College.

The SP said the house belonged to one Farooq, who lives in Jalandhar with his family.

It may be noted that six people were killed in a similar explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Bareilly district last Wednesday.