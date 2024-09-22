Gujarat: AAP MLA, 20 others booked for allegedly attacking restaurant owner over bill settlement

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and 20 others have been charged by the police on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a restaurant owner in Gujarat's Narmada district over a bill dispute, according to a PTI report citing police sources. The FIR mentions that the MLA and others attacked the complainant on the night of September 16 when they were asked to settle the restaurant bill. (Pic used for representation)

An FIR was lodged based on a complaint against AAP Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava, along with six identified and about 15 unidentified people, for an incident that took place in Dediapada on September 16.

The accused have been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for offences such as rioting, unlawful assembly, causing injury, intentional insult, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy. Officials have confirmed that no arrests have been made yet.

What happened?

Chaitar Vasava along with the other accused, allegedly abused and assaulted Shantilal Vasava, the restaurant owner and complainant, according to a PTI report citing an official.

The FIR mentions that the MLA and others attacked the complainant on the night of September 16 when they were asked to settle the restaurant bill. The complainant claimed he called Chaitar Vasava on his mobile phone to request the bill settlement, which reportedly angered the MLA. Vasava then instructed the complainant to wait for him at his house, according to an official.

The official stated that the MLA arrived at the complainant's residence with a group of 20 people, slapped him, and verbally abused him. Additionally, the AAP leader's associates assaulted the complainant and issued death threats.

Vasava, who won the 2022 Gujarat election from the Dediapada constituency, later contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Bharuch seat as part of a seat-sharing arrangement with Congress, but lost.

In December last year, the MLA was arrested for allegedly threatening a forest official, firing shots in the air, and extorting money. He spent almost six weeks in jail before being granted regular bail by a sessions court.