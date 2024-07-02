2024 Lok Sabha election results ended communal politics: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that the 2024 Lok Sabha election results ended communal politics in India while calling his party’s win in Ayodhya the democratic victory of India’s mature voters. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)

“The people have crushed the government’s arrogance... ... it feels that for the first time, there is a defeated government. The people are saying that this government would not run. It [2024 election results] was a moral victory for the [Opposition] INDIA [Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance]...It was a victory of positive politics,” he said in his address in Lok Sabha during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. “This time, it will be the people’s will, not whims.” Yadav called the results of the Lok Sabha elections a moral victory for the INDIA bloc.

Yadav attacked the government over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET paper leak. He blamed the government for such paper leaks. “Why are paper leaks happening? The truth is that this is being done by the government so that it does not have to give jobs to youth… Youth have not been given jobs. Instead, jobs have been snatched by the government.”

He said the INDIA bloc would never accept the Agniveer scheme. Yadav also raised the issue of caste census and called it social justice. “When the INDIA alliance comes to power, the Agniveer scheme will be scrapped...A legal guarantee of MSP on crops has not been implemented. Horticulture crops should also be given MSP…” he said.

Yadav said he would not trust Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) even if his party wins all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. “The issue of EVM has not died.”