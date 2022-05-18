Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gujarat AIMIM leader held over 'derogatory' post on 'Shivling' inside Gyanvapi mosque
india news

Gujarat AIMIM leader held over 'derogatory' post on 'Shivling' inside Gyanvapi mosque

Hindu organizations made a representation before the Ahmedabad police for action against Qureshi, a spokesperson of the Hyderabad-based party in Gujarat, after his tweet appeared on Tuesday evening.
The Gyanvapi Mosque at Varanasi. (Shutterstock)
Published on May 18, 2022 09:27 PM IST
PTI |

A leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Gujarat was arrested on Wednesday by the Ahmedabad police for allegedly making derogatory remark on Hindu deities on Twitter in connection with the Gyanvapi mosque row, an official said. 

ACP, Crime Branch, JM Yadav said Danish Qureshi, a panelist on news channel debates, was arrested after his purported post on the micro blogging site on reports about discovery of a 'Shivling' inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex during a court-mandated videography survey drew criticism from some quarters. 

Hindu organizations made a representation before the Ahmedabad police for action against Qureshi, a spokesperson of the Hyderabad-based party in Gujarat, after his tweet appeared on Tuesday evening. 

"The action was taken after it came to the notice of the cyber team that derogatory language was used against Hindu gods and goddesses from a Twitter handle belonging to Qureshi. We carried out a technical analysis of the Twitter handle and arrested Qureshi," the ACP said. 

RELATED STORIES

He said Qureshi was being interrogated in connection with his post. Qureshi was booked under section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (used against a person promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and also section 67 of the Information Technology Act (transmitting obscene materials in electronic form), Yadav said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gyanvapi mosque aimim
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP