Gujarat Assembly polls: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Hardik Patel among BJP faces. List here

Updated on Nov 10, 2022 02:29 PM IST

The list included names of candidates for 84 of the 89 seats which will go to the polls in the first phase on December 1 and 76 of the 93 candidates going to polls on December 5.

BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The wife of star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba, and Hardik Patel, who switched over from the Congress a few months ago, were among some of the prominent names featured on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) first candidate list announced on Thursday for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

Here are some prominent names from the list and the seats they will be contesting from:

Bhupendra Patel - Ghatlodia constituency

Rivaba Jadeja - Jamnagar North constituency

Hardik Patel - Viramgam constituency

Dr Darshita Paras Shah - Rajkot West

Morbi - Kantilal Amrutiya

Harsh Sanghavi - Majura constituency

The party has fielded 14 women candidates in its list of 160 candidates and named 14 SC and 24 ST candidates.

Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya were joined by Gujarat BJP president CR Patil at a press conference as the leadership named candidates selected by the party's Central Election Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.

Yadav said a number of senior leaders from the state, including former chief minister Vijay Rupani and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, have opted out of the contest and had written to the party leadership to this effect, according to reports.

(With agency, bureau inputs)

