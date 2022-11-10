Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat Assembly elections: Turncoat Hardik Patel to contest from Viramgam constituency

Gujarat Assembly elections: Turncoat Hardik Patel to contest from Viramgam constituency

gujarat assembly election
Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:02 PM IST

The 28-year-old Patel, who was the face of the 2015 Patidar quota agitation in Gujarat, had earlier been a staunch critic of the BJP.

Hardik Patel, who spearheaded a massive Patidar quota agitation in the state in 2015, quit the Congress and joined the BJP in June this year. (PTI File Photo)
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 160 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election on Thursday, fielding former Congress leader Hardik Patel - who quit the party and joined the BJP in June, from the Viramgam constituency.

The 28-year-old Patel, who was the face of the 2015 Patidar quota agitation in Gujarat, had earlier been a staunch critic of the BJP. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Patel joined the Congress and was later appointed as the working president of the party's state unit. However, he resigned in May this year, saying that he was being sidelined in the party, and was not given any responsibility.

In other notable leaders, chief minister Bhupendra Patel will contest the elections from the Ghatlodia constituency. Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi will contest elections from Majura constituency. Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, will contest from the Jamnagar North constituency.

BJP held the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting regarding the Gujarat Assembly election at the party's headquarters on Wednesday. The meet was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and others bigwigs.

Soon after the meeting, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and three other leaders of the ruling BJP announced that they would not contest the upcoming assembly elections of the state to make way for the new faces.

With inputs from news agencies

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ishika Yadav

    A journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Ishika Yadav covers Indian Politics, World News and Human Interest pieces for Hindustan Times.

gujarat
