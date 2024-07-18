Gujarat ATS busts another drug manufacturing unit in Surat, 3 held

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday said it has arrested three persons and uncovered a mephedrone manufacturing operation on the outskirts of Surat city following a raid that led to the seizure of drugs and materials valued at ₹51.4 crore. The suspects had taken the facility on rent for ₹ 20,000 every month (Screengrab)

Police said the ATS team raided an industrial shed in Kareli village, Palsana taluka, and seized 4 kg of mephedrone and 31.4 kg of raw material.

The three suspects, Sunil Yadav, Vijay Gajera, and Haresh Korat, taken the facility on rent for a monthly payment of ₹20,000 to produce mephedrone, or MD, which was sold to a Mumbai-based individual identified by ATS as Salim Saiyad.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, ATS, Sunil Joshi, said that the unit was sealed on Wednesday evening.

A preliminary probe indicated Yadav was into chemical trading business and learnt the technique of manufacturing mephedrone from the Internet. The three persons came together and started manufacturing the drug at the shed and had already delivered 4 kg of mephedrone to Saiyad some time back, the ATS statement said.

The Gujarat police also dismantled a drug racket in September last year involving four suspects including Sunil Kaushik Sharma, who was already in Surat’s Lajpore Central Jail. In this case, the Surat police seized 10.5 kg of processed raw material from Rajasthan capable of producing 8.5-9 kg of MD drugs worth an estimated street value of ₹8-9 crore.