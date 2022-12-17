Home / India News / Gujarat BJP to hold dinner for NDA lawmakers at Delhi’s Gymkhana club to mark poll win

Gujarat BJP to hold dinner for NDA lawmakers at Delhi’s Gymkhana club to mark poll win

india news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:20 AM IST

To celebrate the BJP’s historic win in the recently concluded Gujarat assembly elections, the party’s state unit will host a dinner for all National Democratic Alliance lawmakers in Delhi on December 20

Earlier this month, the BJP won its seventh straight elections in Gujarat, bagged 156 of the total 182 seats and stole a march over its competitors by winning over 52% of the vote share. (PTI)
Earlier this month, the BJP won its seventh straight elections in Gujarat, bagged 156 of the total 182 seats and stole a march over its competitors by winning over 52% of the vote share. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: To celebrate the Bharatiya Janata Party’s historic win in the recently concluded Gujarat assembly elections, the party’s state unit will host a dinner for all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lawmakers in Delhi on December 20.

The invitation for the dinner, which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been sent by BJP’s Gujarat unit president CR Paatil, said a party functionary aware of the details.

The dinner at Capital’s Gymkhana Club is being hosted to celebrate the party’s decisive win and for setting three new records — winning with the highest vote share, bagging the maximum number of seats, and winning a record number of seats with a wide margin, said the functionary.

“It is probably the first time that such a celebratory dinner is being hosted to acknowledge an election win,” said the functionary, requesting anonymity.

Earlier this month, the BJP won its seventh straight elections in Gujarat, bagged 156 of the total 182 seats and stole a march over its competitors by winning over 52% of the vote share.

At the party’s parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, PM Modi credited Paatil for helming the polls and said the party’s Gujarat unit has shown by example how elections can be won if the organisation works as a cohesive team.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out