GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Gujarat Board HSC Science, General stream results declared at gseb.org, direct link here
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Gujarat Board HSC results released today, May 4, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has announced GSEB HSC Result 2026 for HSC and General streams today, May 4, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. ...Read More
The Board has also released the GUJCET 2026 result today, May 4, 2026. The Gujarat CET results isl also be available on the official website.
Direct link to check results here
The Class 12 or HSC examination was held from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The exam was held at various exam centres across the state.
All the candidates who appeared can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
2. Click on GSEB Result 2026 for SSC, HSC link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC or HSC link.
4. Enter the login details and click on submit.
5. Once done, your result will be displayed.
6. Check the result and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 04 May 2026 10:33:03 am
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: GUJCET result available on official website
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: The Board has also released the GUJCET 2026 result today, May 4, 2026. The Gujarat CET results isl also be available on the official website.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 10:19:42 am
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Steps to check results
All the candidates who appeared can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
2. Click on GSEB Result 2026 for HSC link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC or HSC link.
4. Enter the login details and click on submit.
5. Once done, your result will be displayed.
6. Check the result and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 10:17:58 am
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Login details needed
Seat Number
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- Mon, 04 May 2026 10:15:16 am
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Class 12 results declared
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: The Class 12 results have been declared.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 10:07:06 am
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Website to check Class 12 results
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 10:02:45 am
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Not announced yet
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: The Gujarat results have not been announced yet. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 09:58:13 am
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Anytime soon
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: The HSC results for Science and General streams will be out anytime soon.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 09:55:33 am
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Official website
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: gseb.org
- Mon, 04 May 2026 09:50:34 am
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: How to check Class 12 results?
All the candidates who appeared can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
2. Click on GSEB Result 2026 for SSC, HSC link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC or HSC link.
4. Enter the login details and click on submit.
5. Once done, your result will be displayed.
6. Check the result and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 09:47:08 am
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Details of 2025 results
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: In 2025, the Gujarat Board SSC results were announced on May 8. A total of 7,62,485 students had registered, out of which 7,46,892 appeared, and 6,20,532 passed. The overall pass percentage was 83.08%. Girls' pass percentage was 87.24%, and boys' pass percentage was 79.56%. The GSEB HSC results for Science, General and Vocational streams were announced on May 5.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 09:42:01 am
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: When was exam held?
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: The Class 12 or HSC examination was held from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The exam was held at various exam centres across the state.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 09:38:46 am
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: GUJCET results today
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: The Board will also release the GUJCET 2026 result today, May 4, 2026. The Gujarat CET results will also be available on the official website.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 09:33:28 am
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Where to check Class 12 results?
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 09:27:54 am
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Date and time
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result Date: May 4, 2026
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result Time: 10 am