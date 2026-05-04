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GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Gujarat Board HSC Science, General stream results declared at gseb.org, direct link here

By Papri Chanda
May 04, 2026 10:33:04 am IST

GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Gujarat Board HSC results released today, May 4, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

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GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Gujarat Board HSC Science, General stream results declared at gseb.org, direct link here

GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has announced GSEB HSC Result 2026 for HSC and General streams today, May 4, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 10:33:03 am

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: GUJCET result available on official website

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: The Board has also released the GUJCET 2026 result today, May 4, 2026. The Gujarat CET results isl also be available on the official website.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 10:19:42 am

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Steps to check results

    All the candidates who appeared can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

    2. Click on GSEB Result 2026 for HSC link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC or HSC link.

    4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

    5. Once done, your result will be displayed.

    6. Check the result and download the page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 10:17:58 am

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Login details needed

    Seat Number

    Captcha

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 10:15:16 am

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Class 12 results declared

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: The Class 12 results have been declared.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 10:07:06 am

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Website to check Class 12 results

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 10:02:45 am

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Not announced yet

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: The Gujarat results have not been announced yet. Keep checking this space for latest updates.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 09:58:13 am

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Anytime soon

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: The HSC results for Science and General streams will be out anytime soon.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 09:55:33 am

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Official website

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: gseb.org

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 09:50:34 am

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: How to check Class 12 results?

    All the candidates who appeared can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

    2. Click on GSEB Result 2026 for SSC, HSC link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC or HSC link.

    4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

    5. Once done, your result will be displayed.

    6. Check the result and download the page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 09:47:08 am

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Details of 2025 results

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: In 2025, the Gujarat Board SSC results were announced on May 8. A total of 7,62,485 students had registered, out of which 7,46,892 appeared, and 6,20,532 passed. The overall pass percentage was 83.08%. Girls' pass percentage was 87.24%, and boys' pass percentage was 79.56%. The GSEB HSC results for Science, General and Vocational streams were announced on May 5.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 09:42:01 am

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: When was exam held?

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: The Class 12 or HSC examination was held from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The exam was held at various exam centres across the state.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 09:38:46 am

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: GUJCET results today

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: The Board will also release the GUJCET 2026 result today, May 4, 2026. The Gujarat CET results will also be available on the official website.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 09:33:28 am

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Where to check Class 12 results?

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 09:27:54 am

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Date and time

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result Date: May 4, 2026

    GSEB Gujarat 12th Result Time: 10 am

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