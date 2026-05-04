GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Gujarat Board HSC Science, General stream results declared at gseb.org, direct link here

GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has announced GSEB HSC Result 2026 for HSC and General streams today, May 4, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. ...Read More

The Board has also released the GUJCET 2026 result today, May 4, 2026. The Gujarat CET results isl also be available on the official website.

Direct link to check results here

The Class 12 or HSC examination was held from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The exam was held at various exam centres across the state.

All the candidates who appeared can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB Result 2026 for SSC, HSC link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC or HSC link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Once done, your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.