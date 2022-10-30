Home / India News / Cable bridge collapses in Gujarat, several feared dead; PM speaks to CM Patel

Cable bridge collapses in Gujarat, several feared dead; PM speaks to CM Patel

Updated on Oct 30, 2022 08:36 PM IST

Bridge collapse in Morbi district: A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations.

A bridge collapses in Machchhu river on Sunday. (ANI Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

A cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river of Morbi area in Gujarat on Sunday. Besides loss of lives, several people are feared injured.

Some local reports said there could be many tourists among the victims. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel have announced ex gratia for the family of the deceased and aid for those injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the mishap. A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations.

“He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored and extend all possible help to those affected,” the PMO statement said.

Patel tweeted, “I'm deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief & rescue ops are ongoing. Instructions given to arrange immediate treatment of the injured. I'm in constant contact with the district administration in this regard.”

According to recent reports, the hanging bridge had reopened recently after repairs. The bridge was carrying more people than its capacity.

Union home minister Amit Shah said he spoke to his Gujarat counterpart Harsh Sanghavi and other state officials. "Local administration is engaged in relief work, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. Administration directed to provide immediate treatment to injured: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
