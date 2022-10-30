Home / India News / Gujarat Morbi bridge collapse live updates: Toll touches 60, 3 NDRF teams deployed; CM Patel on his way
Gujarat Morbi bridge collapse live updates: Toll touches 60, 3 NDRF teams deployed; CM Patel on his way

Updated on Oct 30, 2022 09:50 PM IST

Gujarat cable bridge collapse live updates: Hundreds are feared injured in the hanging bridge collapse in Morbi district. President Murmu expressed concern, while PM Modi announced aid for the next of kin of those deceased.

Morbi News Today: Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Morbi News Today: Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Morbi bridge collapse LIVE: At least 60 are reported to be dead and hundreds are feared injured after a suspension bridge collapsed in Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area on Sunday. The historic 'hanging bridge' over Machchu river is a popular tourist attraction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of 2 lakh from the PM's national relief fund for the next of kin of those deceased and 50,000 for each person injured in the accident. 

PM Modi has also sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations, while Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel has asked officials to arrange immediate treatment of the injured. According to recent reports, the hanging bridge had reopened recently after repairs six months ago. It is being said that the bridge was carrying more people than its capacity.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 30, 2022 09:45 PM IST

    ‘More than 60 dead,’ says Gujarat minister on site as reported by ANI

    More than 60 people have died, Gujarat Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja, who is present at the incident spot, told news agency ANI.

    "Many people came here in view of Diwali holidays & weekend; it's a tourist-friendly place. Incident occurred probably because of the huge crowd at bridge. When it collapsed, people fell over each other, said eyewitnesses Amit Patel and Sukram.

  • Oct 30, 2022 09:28 PM IST

    Gujarat: Morbi bridge was built during British rule, reopened for public last week

    A major tourist attraction, the cable bridge is more than a century old and has undergone renovation and repairs over the years. The latest repair work was completed a few days ago before Diwali and it was recently re-opened for the public. Read full story

  • Oct 30, 2022 09:25 PM IST

    BJP releases helpline for Morbi accident

  • Oct 30, 2022 09:21 PM IST

    Video: People seen swimming out of river after Morbi bridge collapse

  • Oct 30, 2022 09:18 PM IST

    ‘Cancelling all programs, leaving for Morbi’: Gujarat CM Patel

    “I am leaving for Morbi by canceling all the programs ahead of me today. Direct monitoring of the situation by reaching the place in person and necessary coordination with the system,” tweeted Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

  • Oct 30, 2022 08:58 PM IST

    3 NDRF teams dispatched, rescue ops on

    “Three NDRF teams have already been dispatched – two from Gandhinagar and one from Baroda – to assist in the rescue operation following an accident in Gujarat's Morbi city in which several people fell into Machchhu river after a suspension bridge collapsed,” said DG NDRF Atul Karwal, as quoted by ANI.

  • Oct 30, 2022 08:51 PM IST

    40 dead in Morbi bridge collapse, toll could rise: Police

    “Presently rescue operations are on and a number of people have been taken to safety. The death figure so far is around 40 and this number could go higher," said Ashish Bhatia, Director General of Police.

  • Oct 30, 2022 08:46 PM IST

    President Murmu expresses concern over Gujarat bridge collapse

    “The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims,” tweeted President Droupadi Murmu.

