Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for Covid-19
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who fainted Sunday evening during an election rally in Vadodara, has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, an official health bulletin said.
Rupani, 64, fainted at a public meeting in Vadodara’s Nizampura area on Sunday evening while delivering a speech. News videos showed that he collapsed while holding the microphone and security personnel immediately prevented him from falling.
The chief minister was immediately rushed to the state-run UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on the New Civil Hospital campus.
In a health bulletin on Monday, Dr RK Patel, Director of the Institute, stated, “The ECG, 2D echo and blood tests of the chief minister were normal last night [Sunday].”
An RT-PCR test was conducted and its report Monday morning showed he tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Dr Patel said.
He clarified in the health bulletin that Rupani has “mild symptoms and his condition is stable.”
Dr Patel added, “His oxygen saturation, HRCT Thorax, IL-6 and D-Dimer are all normal.”
