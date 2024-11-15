Gujarat cop arrested for allegedly taking Apple iPhone 16 Pro as bribe

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a police inspector for allegedly demanding and accepting an Apple iPhone 16 Pro worth ₹1.44 lakh as bribe from a fuel dealer, PTI quoted officials.



Dinesh Kubavat is attached to the Marine Police Station at Dholai port in Navsari district. A file photo of Apple 16 Pro at the Apple Store in Cupertino.(Bloomberg file)

"He was caught red-handed while accepting the iPhone 16 Pro device from the complainant, who is a licensed dealer of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and sells fuel to boat owners at Dholai port," the official added.



"Kubavat had recently asked the dealer to meet him at Marine police station with licence and other documents related to his business. During the meeting, he threatened the complainant that his business would be shut if he did not give a bribe. The Navsari unit of ACB held him in a trap laid in his police station chamber," the official said.

MP: Doctor booked for seeking bribe to release autopsy report

In another development, a doctor in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh was booked on Friday for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹50,000 for releasing the post mortem report of a drowning victim, PTI reported.



Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Baghel identified the accused as Dr Arpit Kumar Nayak (29), a medical officer at a community health centre.

"He sought a bribe of ₹50,000 from the kin of a man who drowned in a pond. The amount was later reduced to ₹40,000. We laid a trap but he refused to take the amount from the complainant after getting suspicious," Baghel said.



On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CB) arrested a Railway official in Gonda Uttar Pradesh for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000, ANI reported.



The CB arrested an accused SSE, P.Way, Truck Depot, Indian Railways, Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from the complainant.