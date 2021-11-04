Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gujarat earthquake: PM Modi calls CM Bhupendra Patel, takes stock of situation
Gujarat earthquake: PM Modi calls CM Bhupendra Patel, takes stock of situation

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Dwarka, Gujarat on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(HT File)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 10:08 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the phone to take stock of the situation arising due to an earthquake near Dwarka, informed sources.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richer Scale hit 223 km north northwest of Dwarka, Gujarat today at 3:15 pm," the NCS said. (ANI)

