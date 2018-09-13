Gujarat family deaths: Wife’s suicide note blames ‘evil spirit’ of husband’s ex-girlfriend

The case of the 45-year-old businessman found dead along with his wife and daughter in their posh Ahmedabad apartment on Wednesday grew more murkier with police now finding the wife’s suicide note blaming the “evil spirit” of her husband’s former girlfriend for the deaths.

Kunal Trivedi, 45, was found hanging in a bedroom of his flat, while his wife Kavita (45) and daughter Shreen (16) were found lying on the floor.

Trivedi’s mother Jayshreeben, 75, was also found unconscious when police broke open the door of their Avni Sky apartment on Wednesday morning after being alerted by the family’s relatives, who grew concerned at their repeated calls to the Trivedis going unanswered.

The man left a three-page suicide note blaming “dark forces” for their deaths, police said, adding investigators were trying to determine if Trivedi killed his wife and daughter before hanging himself or if the deaths were the result of a suicide pact. Now the wife’s suicide note has deepened the mystery.

Inspector HB Vaghela of the Naroda police station said that the bodies were sent for post-mortem and police were also waiting the forensic science laboratory reports to reach any conclusion.

Trivedi’s mother, who was admitted in a hospital, is in critical condition.

In the three-page suicide note, written in Hindi and addressed to Jayshreeben, Trivedi blamed “dark forces” for the tragedy, Vaghela said.

“Everyone called me alcoholic ... I never drank out of my will … the dark forces took advantage of my weakness ... but mother you did not understand me … If you would have understood on the very first day then my life would have been different today … word suicide was never found in my dictionary … many a times I told you about dark forces … but you did not believe me,” he had written in the note, according to police.

Trivedi also said the family wasn’t in any debt or facing any financial issues in the note, Vaghela said, adding that there was no mention of a tantric.

According to police, Trivedi earlier worked with private sector insurance companies, but recently started his own cosmetic products business.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 15:30 IST