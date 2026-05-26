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Gujarat govt to build medical college hostels damaged in AI-171 crash: Minister

The Tata Group, which owns Air India, has agreed to pay ₹53.12 crore to the state government for the damage caused to the ‘Atulyam’ 1 to 4 hostel blocks, the minister said

Published on: May 26, 2026 10:30 pm IST
By Maulik Pathak, Ahmedabad
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The hostel complex of B J Medical College, which was severely damaged in last year’s Air India plane crash, will be rebuilt as an ultra-modern facility at a cost of 105 crore, Gujarat health minister Praful Pansheriya announced on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A fire offical stands next to the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, in Ahmedabad, India, June 13, 2025. (REUTERS)

The Tata Group, which owns Air India, has agreed to pay 53.12 crore to the state government for the damage caused to the ‘Atulyam’ 1 to 4 hostel blocks, the minister said. A structural audit conducted after the tragedy had declared the buildings unsafe, making demolition unavoidable.

On June 12 last year, London-bound Air India flight AI-171 crashed into the medical hostel complex in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The disaster claimed the lives of 241 people on board and 19 on the ground. Only one passenger survived.

Pansheriya said the health department sought compensation from the Tata Group, which had responded positively and agreed to clear the entire amount shortly.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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